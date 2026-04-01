KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 4/1/26

A lawsuit fighting an ICE detention facility in McCook is now tossed out. Local residents were trying to stop the project of converting the Work Ethic Camp into an ICE detention facility, leading to a lawsuit against Governor Jim Pillen and Rob Jeffreys. They argued the two had overstepped their authority when they agreed to repurpose the state prison site into a federal detention center. Red Willow District Court Judge Patrick M. Heng threw out the case Friday and said the language in Nebraska law is broad enough to allow state officials to use the facility to house detainees. Governor Jim Pillen issued a statement and called the detention center "a partnership with President Trump's Administration to deliver on his promise to secure our country has been a success, and it will continue."

The state of Iowa is accusing a healthcare technology company of violating consumer fraud and personal information security laws. A lawsuit says a hacker breached Change Healthcare's system in 2024 and wasn't detected for ten days. The hacker stole social security numbers, medical records, and other sensitive information affecting more than two-million people. The suit says the company failed to notify those affected for five months after the breach.

Nebraska lawmakers are advancing a bill that requires transparency in disability assessments. The measure requires the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to provide transparency in its assessment results for people with developmental disabilities. The bill was advanced after families and caregivers were moved to lower tiers, which resulted in less state funding.

A candidate for Gage County Sheriff is out of a job. Mike Hager announced on social media that he was terminated for delivering campaign signs while in uniform and while using his patrol unit. Hager, who served as a school resource officer in Freeman, Diller-Odell, and Southern Public Schools, is planning to continue his campaign.

A deal is reached between the city of Omaha and Omaha Public Schools for a new facility in Boyd Park. The five-year contract calls for the district to maintain and manage the baseball and softball fields, and the city will maintain the grounds outside the stadium. The fields will serve as the home for Omaha Central High School's baseball and softball teams.

Douglas County commissioners have voted to allow their contract with Duet to expire in six months. Yesterday's vote came after the non-profit laid off staff last month citing financial challenges. Duet provides people with developmental disabilities with housing, medical and other services.