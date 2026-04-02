KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 4/2/26

No injuries are reported after a grass fire broke out in Council Bluffs. The fire was reported early yesterday morning near Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park and burned an area the size of a football field. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nebraska lawmakers are passing two budget bills four days past the initial deadline.LB1071 and LB1072 passed on a 35-13 vote Wednesday morning.The final passage comes after weeks of debate, as well as the state's deficit moving up to almost 600-million dollars by mid-session.The budget bills now go to Governor Jim Pillen's desk, who has until midnight on Tuesday to return any votes.

The CEO of Iowa's largest public retirement plan is on paid leave due to allegations of misconduct, according to the governor's office. Greg Samorajski was appointed by Governor Kim Reynolds as CEO in 2020. He will continue to receive pay while on leave. The office said the investigation does not pose any risk to the IPERS Trust Fund and will not impact payments to members. IPERS General Counsel Elizabeth Hennessey has been appointed Acting IPERS CEO.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is announcing a new community resource program. The initiative will provide guidance on housing, health care and other essential services to the Lincoln community. A community resource worker will be available 20 hours a week at Bennett Martin Public Library to provide information to residents regarding supportive community resources. There's also plans for the worker to include group programming at the library. The service is offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Too many Iowa college graduates are getting degrees in sectors that don't match workforce demand in the state, according to a new study by the Common Sense Institute of Iowa. That's part of the reason many are taking jobs out of state. Ben Murrey with CSI says better alignment between degree production and workforce demand could generate 145-million dollars in economic output for the state in a single year.

Centura Public Schools is asking voters to approve a new bond. The 18-million dollar bond will fund building upgrades that haven't been completed since 1981. School officials emphasized security improvements, including plans for an updated entrance that would require visitors to check in at the office before entering the schools' hallways. Community members are mixed on their decision to vote, citing the timing and cost to complete the upgrades.