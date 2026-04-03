KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 4/3/26

Crews are continuing to battle wildfires in Nebraska. Officials announced on Wednesday that the Minor Fire was fully contained after burning more than 14-thousand acres. The Ashby Fire, which has burned more than 36-thousand acres was fully contained as of yesterday. Wildfires have burned more than 874-thousand acres across the state over the past month.

Nebraska's statewide burn ban is no longer in effect. Governor Jim Pillen lifted the burn ban yesterday due to a reduction in the potential for drought-related emergencies. The ban was issued on March 13th, and multiple wildfires have burned more than 874-thousand acres across the state over the past month.

A Beatrice man is cited for violating a burn ban in Gage County. Deputies were called to the area of West Juniper Road and Southwest 89th Road last Friday for an open fire at a farm. The 45-year-old who allegedly started the fire was cited for violating the statewide open burn ban. The suspect will appear in Gage County Court in June.

A bill designed to guard the Nebraska Environmental Trust is dealt a setback. Yesterday marked the point in the Nebraska legislative session that any bill that hasn't already been brought to the floor would stand no chance of making it through debate in the senate. A measure that would have put a constitutional amendment that would create more protections for the Nebraska Environmental Trust to a public vote was among the bills that hadn't made it to the full senate for debate. The bill would have prevented money from being taken from the trust in the future.

Nebraska lawmakers are advancing an amendment that will increase oversight of no-bid contracts.AM 3075 was attached to Senator John Arch's LB 1048, which deals with reporting and state budget's requirements. The amendment requires that a copy of the contract and justification of the emergency is given to the Auditor of Public Accounts within three business days of the contract's approval. This comes after a report by State Auditor Mike Foley in January, which questioned the need of a no-bid contract granted by Governor Jim Pillen's administration to a lobbyist last year.LB 1048 has advanced to a final reading that's set for next week.

PlantNebraska is launching a new disaster fund. The fund will provide free trees to Nebraska homeowners who have been impacted by the wildfires, as well as other natural disasters. A donation of 50-dollars provides one tree for a homeowner, 100-dollars plants a bundle of tree seedlings and 500-dollars replants a block of street trees. Homeowners impacted by the wildfires can request a free tree by completing the form on PlantNebraska's website, with donations accepted on there too.