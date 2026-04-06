KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 4/6/26

A child who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Wisconsin is found in Nebraska. Authorities say an eight-year-old girl who went missing in Wautoma, Wisconsin, on Friday was found traveling with 44-year-old Joseph Nicpon and 34-year-old Betty Lenz on I-80 near Greenwood. The girl was found safe, Nicpon was taken into custody, and Lenz was taken in for questioning.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety is canceling an Amber Alert. The department announced that the missing person, twelve-year-old Deyton Annabelle Cranston of Waterloo, has been found. No further details about the situation have been released.

The Nebraska DMV is telling drivers some of the new licenses it issued are not Real ID compliant. This comes after a printing error. The DMV said the misprints occurred between March 9th and March 20th.They say those who have renewed their license during that window in Omaha, Lincoln or Fremont are urged to double check their status. Anyone with incorrect cards can get them replaced for free.

A former Bellevue teacher is released from custody. Thirty-seven-year-old David Groth is accused of distributing child pornography. He was released from custody last week following a hearing in federal court. Groth is a former vocal music teacher at Bellevue East. BPS said Groth resigned effective Thursday and was also booked into the Sarpy County Jail the same day.

An Omaha police officer is injured following a training exercise. Authorities say the officer was injured by shrapnel Friday afternoon at the Omaha Public Safety Training Center. The officer was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

A new physical therapy clinic dedicated to women's pelvic health is opening in Hastings. The move comes due to a shortage of specialized care across rural Nebraska. Align by PTSR focuses exclusively on pelvic health physical therapy, a specialty requiring advanced training that covers conditions ranging from pelvic pain and effects from postpartum recovery. The clinic will hold a soft launch and after-hours event on April 16th at 5 p.m.

Iowa State researchers are developing an artificial intelligence tool to help farmers identify pests on their land. It's an app called "Pest ID" and it allows users to upload photos of weeds or insects to identify them and learn how to remove them. The app has been in development for about ten years, with researchers training the technology using images of weeds and insects, along with data collected by experts at Iowa State University. Researchers are working to expand the app to identify diseases that have an impact on plant life. The current version of Pest ID is available now.