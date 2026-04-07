KIOS FM Local News For Tuesday, 4/7/26

It may be spring, but the Omaha area is bracing for snow. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until today at 1:00 p.m. Two to four inches of snow is expected in most areas, but some local amounts could range up to six inches. Drivers are being advised to plan for slick road conditions.

Nebraska is preparing for the upcoming primary election. Ballots are being sent to residents who requested to vote by mail for the 2026 primary. Nebraska's primary will take place May 12th, and ballots sent by mail must be returned to election commission locations or a designated drop box by that date.

A man is convicted of causing a train derailment. Nineteen-year-old Zachary Hertzler was found guilty yesterday of criminal mischief of more than five-thousand-dollars. Prosecutors say Hertzler caused a train to derail in Bennet in April 2024 and posted a video of the incident online. Hertzler faces up to two years in prison when he is sentenced on June 22nd.

Lincoln police are investigating a pair of swatting calls. Police were called to the Stop & Shop near 33rd Street and Yankee Hill Road on Saturday evening after a man called claiming to have shot his mother. Authorities then received a call from a man claiming he shot his parents at a home near Grainger Parkway and Katrina Lane. Officers responded to both locations and found no evidence that shootings had taken place.

A sexual assault has been reported at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. It allegedly happened overnight Saturday at the Village, a residence hall on the City Campus. The suspect is known to the victim, but no word on whether they have been taken into custody.

Congressman Don Bacon is criticizing War Secretary Pete Hegseth for firing top military officers without providing a reason to the public. The Nebraska Republican made a post on X noting that Hegseth "has the legal right to fire these Flag Officers," but added that "it is not morally right nor wise." Hegseth has fired more than a dozen senior military officers since beginning his tenure with the department, even as recent as last week with the ousting of the Army's chief of staff. Bacon said in a separate post, "the disdain that is being fueled in the Pentagon for the Secretary is self inflicted."

The University of Nebraska is looking for a new women's gymnastics coach. Husker Athletic Director Troy Dannen announced yesterday that Heather Brink's contract will not be renewed once it expires on June 30th.Brink had led the Husker women's gymnastics program since 2019, and she competed for Nebraska from 1997 to 2000, winning an all-around NCAA title in 2000.