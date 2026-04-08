KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 4/8/26

Child care workers in Iowa could soon get help paying for child care for their own children under a bill headed to Governor Kim Reynolds' desk. House File 2514 would allow child care employees who work at least 32 hours a week to qualify for child care assistance, regardless of income. The Iowa Child Care Assistance initiative began in 2023 as a pilot program designed to expand access to child care for workers in the industry. However, the program previously included income restrictions.

Road improvements are coming to Gretna. The Gretna City Council approved plans yesterday for more than 22-million-dollars in road improvements near the proposed I-80 interchange off Capehart Road. The project will be centered on three stretches of Capehart Road, some of which are two-lane gravel roads. Plans include a three-lane concrete street to Capehart Road and a five-lane road to 102nd Street between Highway 370 and Capehart Road.

A milestone is reached in the construction of the Omaha Streetcar project. Starting today, crews will begin laying the first tracks near 10th and Capitol. Construction is expected to last another two years with the streetcar line opening in September 2028.

The University of Nebraska faculty senate is withdrawing its vote of no confidence on three members of the chancellor's executive committee. The vote was focused on budget cuts in the university system, and it cited a lack of collaboration. Prior to yesterday's proposed no confidence vote, the faculty senate said school leaders had agreed to work with them.

A vacant hotel in southwest Omaha is getting demolished. The Omaha City Council voted yesterday to approve a settlement to allow for the demolition of the Carlisle Hotel. The California-based owner of the hotel had sued to block its demolition on the claim that the city broke a deal to not tear down the hotel when it took over last year. It will cost about 310-thousand-dollars to demolish the hotel.

Police in Lincoln are releasing the results of their winter traffic safety project. Between December 4th through March 31st, officers issued 865 citations. Drivers were cited for offenses such as speeding, following too closely and failing to yield to the right of way. Cops also issued 180 warnings.

The Creighton men's basketball team is losing three players to the transfer portal. Junior center Owen Freeman leaves Creighton after averaging 11-point-nine minutes per game in his only season with the Bluejays. Guard Ty Davis departs after playing in 61 games in two years for the Bluejays, while junior forward Josh Townley-Thomas scored six points in the season opener before undergoing season-ending surgery. The Bluejays will be led by new head coach Alan Huss next season following the retirement of longtime head coach Greg McDermott.