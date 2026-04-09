KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 4/9/26

Douglas County Sheriff's investigators are warning residents about online marketplace scams. This comes after investigators received reports of sites being used for fraud in recent weeks. Deputy Parker Nelson says one of the victims were handed fake bills after the scammers agreed to pay over three-thousand dollars for a car offered on Facebook Marketplace. Another victim used 900-dollars in real money when buying what turned out to be a counterfeit iPhone. Investigators say anyone wanting to buy, sell or trade products online with a stranger should make sure the item is working as advertised and to double check the money handed over is legitimate.

A crash is to blame for a power outage in Omaha. A car crashed into a utility pole near 72nd and Blondo streets yesterday morning, and one person was taken to a hospital for treatment. The crash led to a power outage that impacted nearly 22-hundred Omaha Public Power District customers for nearly two hours until service was restored.

The city of Omaha is offering residents free mulch. The city's "Mulch-a-palooza" will take place April 18th and April 25th from 7:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The free mulch will be available at NP Dodge Park.

South Dakota ranchers are helping their counterparts in Nebraska who were impacted by recent wildfires. Nearly 30 truckloads of donated hay arrived in Nebraska yesterday. The convoy was organized by the Kingsbury County Cattlemen's Association in eastern South Dakota. The donated hay will go to ranchers in the Oshkosh area.

A man is accused of using his dead mother's credit in Douglas County. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Bryan Prochnow made several purchases totaling more than 36-hundred-dollars from a retailer using his deceased mother's revolving credit account. The purchases took place between October 2025 and January of this year. Prochnow was booked into jail on Tuesday on a charge of theft by deception.

No one is hurt after a semi trailer caught fire on I-80 early Tuesday morning. Deputies found the semi fully engulfed in flames, with the driver getting out of the truck before the fire got out of control. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook and said the semi was loaded with gummy bears and posed no hazmat danger. The trailer was extinguished by Hershey and Sutherland Volunteer Fire Departments.