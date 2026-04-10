KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 4/10/26

Child care workers in Iowa can now get help paying for child care for their own children. Governor Kim Reynolds signed House File 2514 into law Thursday at a child care facility in Slater. Starting July 1, child care employees who work at least 32 hours a week qualify for child care assistance, regardless of income.

U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon is supporting Nebraska's efforts to create a formal school choice program .McMahon joined Governor Jim Pillen in Lincoln yesterday, and the governor spoke about the effort to shift more education decisions from the federal government to the states. Nebraska is one of two states without a formal school choice program.

Ranchers in Iowa are working to help Nebraska ranchers impacted by recent wildfires. Eleven semi-trucks carrying 350 bales of hay left Washta, Iowa, on Wednesday morning and headed to western Nebraska. The hay bales were donated to ranchers impacted by the Morrill and Cottonwood fires.

An electrical supply manufacturer and power management company is coming to Bellevue. Eaton will invest 30-million-dollars and create up to 200 new jobs when it opens a plant in the Bellevue area. The company will replace the old Blue Buffalo plant, and it will manufacture switch-gear technology.

Carter Lake is remembering a former fire chief. Carl Wilson passed away on March 23rd at the age of 91.Wilson led the Carter Lake Fire Department from 1956 to 1991 and was the last of the 24 charter members who established the fire department in 1956.

A manufacturing employee is dead after being crushed by pipes in southeast Nebraska. Deshler Fire and Rescue were called to Reinke Manufacturing at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday and were directed to an area where bundles of pipe were stored. They found Trenton Fuentez beneath several large pipes and was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said the pipes apparently came loose from an elevated bundle.

A Nebraska attorney is facing suspension after being accusing of using AI to write a state Supreme Court brief. This comes after Greg Lake submitted his brief for a divorce case in February, claiming he "uploaded the incorrect version" of it after his computer broke. The opposing attorney told the court 57 out of the 63 references Lake made contained some form of problem. Despite denying any use of AI, the justices dismissed the appeal and said his "assertion that he simply filed the wrong draft...lacks credibility." He now has a week to file a response to his potential punishment, which includes being suspended from practicing law.