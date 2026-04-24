KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 4/24/26

Firefighting efforts are continuing after a series or wildfires broke out in central Nebraska. The Nebraska Forest Service says the Pressey Park Fire near Oconto has burned about ten-thousand acres and destroyed one home and several outbuildings. The wildfires broke out on Wednesday, and crews are dealing with dangerous fire weather.

The mother of a child killed in an explosion at a Fremont plant is suing. Brittney Short, the mother eight-year-old Fayeah Davidson, has filed a lawsuit against Horizon, alleging that the equipment at the plant was not maintained properly, which led to a buildup of combustible dust and code violations. An explosion at the plant killed Fayeah, her 12-year-old sister, and her father in July 2025.

Nebraska is set to make a request to ban purchases of another item with food assistance benefits. The Nebraska DHHS announced Thursday it will submit a request to expand the state's SNAP Healthy Choice Waiver, making candy an ineligible purchase. The current waiver already prohibits the purchase of soda and energy drinks with SNAP benefits. If approved, the restriction will take effect November 1st.

Douglas County is seeing an increase in certain crimes. The sheriff's office says domestic violence in unincorporated parts of the county are at a three-year high. In addition, financial crimes are at a four-year high, and car thefts are at an all-time high. County officials say assaults, thefts, and burglary reports have decreased this year.

Two new command groups are activated at Offutt Air Force Base. The reorganization by the Air Force spits leadership of the 95th Wing into separate groups for operations and maintenance. Each unit will be led by a colonel.

A new recreation area is now open in Gretna. The Sergeant Mad Bear Recreation Area near 168th and Giles opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday. The park is named for Sergeant Mad Bear, who was a Pawnee warrior who became the first Native American to receive the Medal of Honor. The park also serves as a flood reservoir.

An Omaha lawyer is facing formal charges after allegedly disclosing results of an investigation. This comes after David Begley was working as a Special Deputy Knox County Attorney for a case involving a possible breach of courthouse security. Begley allegedly posted to a local Knox County news Facebook page in December 2025 that the sheriff's office was in violation of state law. He faces potential punishments, which includes disbarment.