KIOS News for Monday, 4/27/26

FEMA is awarding disaster recovery funding to Nebraska. The agency announced more than 400-million-dollars in funding for past disasters in Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, and Iowa. The Omaha Airport Authority will receive 318-thousand-dollars for building exterior, building interior, exterior site repair, or replacement.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is planning a pair of open houses. The open houses will focus on a study of U.S. Highway 75. The first open house will take place May 7th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 2825 Y Street in Omaha.

A Lincoln City Councilman is introducing a measure to restore voter-approved minimum wage. James Michael Bowers announced Thursday he's taking the ordinance to the Council's meeting on Monday. Initiative 433 established a path to a 15-dollar minimum wage in Nebraska by 2026, with annual cost-of-living adjustments. However, the Nebraska Legislature created carveouts that allows lower wages for younger workers. The ordinance will move through the City Council's standard legislative process before a final vote following Monday's introduction.

A new highway improvement project is moving forward in Lincoln. The plan will allow an extended bridge to be built over railroad tracks near 33rd and Cornhusker. The project's cost is around 125-million dollars, with 25-million coming from taxpayer money. The rest of the funds are coming from other grant money. Construction will begin in 2027 and end around 2031.

We're about five years away from the first AI robots in the home, according to an Iowa AI scientist. Soumik Sarkar [[ SOO-mick SAR-car ]], Director of Translational AI at Iowa State University, says they'll be more like advanced kitchen appliances. Sarkar says self-driving cars and some assembly line automations are already incorporating Artificial Intelligence in machinery, making them AI robots by definition.

The Storm Chasers are on a five-game losing streak. Omaha lost to the Toledo Mud Hens 2-1 in the series finale at Fifth Third Field. Josh Rojas drove-in the team's lone run on an RBI triple in the second inning. Chazz Martinez was charged with his first loss in relief as the Chasers fell to 12-and-14.They will host the Louisville Bats tomorrow afternoon.

The Royals swept the Angels in a three-game series at home. Kansas City beat Los Angeles 11-9 in a 10-inning battle at Kauffman Stadium. Jac Caglianone, Isaac Collins, Lane Thomas and Bobby Witt Jr. each homered and combined for nine RBIs. They travel to face the Athletics tomorrow night.