KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 4/28/26

Vice President JD Vance's visit to Iowa this week has been postponed. Vance was expected to campaign with Representative Zach Nunn on Thursday and visit Iowa State University for a Turning Point USA event. The campaign event with Nunn has been postponed until next week, and the ISU visit has been pushed to the fall. TPUSA representatives say the cancellation is due to the university being unable to reschedule since students are entering final exam season, not because of safety concerns related to recent events.

A trial date has not yet been set for 13 Omaha gang members. The suspects, who were arrested a few months ago, have asked for more time to examine the evidence against them. The gang members are accused of carrying out shootings in Omaha and Lincoln to protect gang territory, and they face charges including murder and racketeering.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Gender and Sexuality Center is closing. The center, which was established two years ago as a consolidation of the LGBTQA-plus Center and the Women's Center, will close at the end of the school year in May. Sexual wellness services will move to the University Health Center, the literature will move to the library, and other services will move the Student Culture and Community area.

The UN Board of Regents are eliminating several degree programs at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. Regents voted to cute multiple undergraduate programs, including German language degrees and a music business emphasis following declining enrollment and financial concerns. The board also approved ending a graduate program in higher education student affairs. Administrators say current students in the effect programs will still be able to complete their degrees.

Construction work is scheduled to start on bridges in Sarpy County. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says work will begin next week on U.S. Highway 75 between Reference Posts 79 and 83.The work includes pavement and bridge repairs, grading, and culvert upgrades.

A University of Nebraska men's basketball player is not transferring far. Huskers forward Justin Bolis has agreed to transfer to Nebraska-Omaha. The Lincoln High School alum walked on to play at Nebraska before the 2024 season and appeared in 17 games for the Huskers this past season.

The Creighton Bluejays are set to host Texas A-and-M, the reigning NCAA volleyball champion, at the D.J. Arena at the start of the season. They are historically 2-to-6 against defending national title winners. The game takes place on September 20th.