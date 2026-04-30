KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 4/30/26

New Medicaid requirements are about to take effect in Nebraska. Thousands of Nebraskans will lose their Medicaid coverage tomorrow due to federal work requirements. Nebraska is implementing the new requirements eight months early. The change requires Medicaid recipients to prove that they're working, volunteering or in school for 80 hours per month unless they prove they are medically frail.

No one is injured after a bomb threats were made at Beatrice Community Hospital. BPD says the hospital received a call from someone at 12:45 a.m., claiming bombs were placed in bushes around the hospital. The caller also warned that no one should leave since four "active shooters" were outside. The Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad and Beatrice Police searched the hospital and surrounding area and located nothing. Chief of Police Jay Murphy says the incident appears to be a swatting call.

Iowa is one of the states with the most tornado warnings so far this year. That's according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet at Iowa State University. Four Midwestern states are at the top the list, including Illinois at number one with 167 National Weather Service tornado warnings since January 1. More than 11-hundred tornado warnings have been issued nationwide this year.

Iowa State Men's Basketball Coach T.J. Otzelberger is getting a ten-year contract extension. ISU Athletics Director Jamie Pollard says Otzelberger's new deal runs through 2036 and will pay him six-million dollars a year. Otzelberger's been the Cyclones head coach since 2021.In that time he's taken the team to five-straight NCAA Tournaments including three Sweet 16 appearances. ISU finished the 2025-26 season with a 29-and-eight record -- the second most wins in school history.

Lake Cunningham Park in Omaha is about to undergo renovations. The nearly 20-million-dollar Cunningham Commons project will add a year-round multi-use facility to the park as well as a playground area and three new fishing piers. Construction is expected to be complete in 2028.

Shoppers will have a healthier selection of products to chose from at a major Midwest grocery store chain next year. Aldi says it was the first major grocer to remove a dozen artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, and sweeteners from its store brands a decade ago. That ingredient list will expand to 57 by the end of December of next year. Aldi has around 370 stores in Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri, Nebraska, and Illinois.