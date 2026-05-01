KIOS FM Local News For Friday, 5/1/26

Tens of thousands of Nebraskans are set to lose Medicaid coverage Today. This comes ahead of federal work requirements that Nebraska is implementing eight months early. The change requires patients to prove they're working, volunteering or in school for 80-hours a month, unless deemed "medically frail." The work requirement is estimated to impact coverage of between 20-to-40-thousand Nebraskans.

A bill requiring verification of U.S. citizenship and work eligibility for state employees heads to the Iowa Governor's desk. The proposal also aims to tighten hiring and licensing checks within Iowa schools. The Iowa House passed the bill Wednesday, after the Senate approved it Tuesday. It was introduced after former Des Moines Public Schools superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts pleaded guilty to lying about his citizenship status on his job application. The legislation also requires county election officials to confirm Iowans' citizenship with a federal immigration database before registering them to vote.

Thousands of shareholders are coming to Omaha for the annual Berkshire Hathaway meeting. The meeting, which draws an average of 40-thousand visitors to Omaha each year, will take place tomorrow at CHI Health Center Omaha, and it will be led by new Berkshire chairman Greg Abel. Related events to the shareholders meeting begin today.

The Lincoln Firefighters Association is moving forward after a no confidence vote was held for Fire Chief Dave Engler. The vote passed three-to-one after the union held multiple meetings with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird in which it said its concerns were not heard. The union has expressed concerns over staffing, and a survey conducted by the union found that 45 percent of firefighters were considering leaving the department.

A new homeless reporting tool is up and running Council Bluffs. The Mayor's 311 launched on Tuesday. The tool will allow residents to report homeless encampments to the city's outreach team. The team will then connect people to shelter, medical and housing assistance.

The University of Nebraska-Omaha baseball team will be under new leadership next year. Mavericks head coach Evan Porter has announced that he will step down after the season. Porter has led Nebraska-Omaha baseball for the last 10 years and guided the program to its only NCAA Tournament appearance as a Division One program.