KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 5/4/26

Iowa voters will decide this November whether lawmakers should need a supermajority to raise income or corporate taxes in the future. The Iowa House passed Senate Joint Resolution 11 on Sunday, sending a proposed amendment to the State Constitution to the November ballot. Right now, the Legislature only needs a simple majority to pass any bill. If voters approve the amendment, it would make it harder for lawmakers to reverse recent income-tax cuts or pass future tax-related changes.

A railroad union in Lincoln is accusing BNSF of laying off or furloughing workers. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Lodge 1320 says a sister union lost jobs last week at the Havelock and Hobson Yard locations. Union officials say 13 carmen, two bridge and building workers, an electrician, a laborer, a maintenance machinist, and nearly a dozen pipefitters lost their jobs.

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is reacting to a proposed minimum wage ordinance. The chamber released a statement on Friday stating that they oppose using minimum wage increases to raise the standard of living for residents. The chamber instead supports policies that induce economic growth. Chamber officials added that increasing the minimum wage in Lincoln would put more pressure on restaurants, independent retailers, daycare centers, and housing construction.

The annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting is in the books. This year's meeting marked the first without Warren Buffett leading the company, and shareholders noticed lighter attendance for the meeting at CHI Health Center Omaha. Although Buffett was in attendance for the weekend meeting, new Berkshire Chairman Greg Abel led the discussion in front of thousands of shareholders.

Des Moines will host the USA Triathalon Nationals for the first time next year, and again in 2028. Trina Flack, President and CEO of Catch Des Moines, says the event will bring about 34-hundred athletes to the region, along with spectators. She says the three-day event will have the feel of a festival. The competition will be held at Grays Lake on August 6th-8th in 2027 and August 4th-6th the following year.

RAGBRAI is marking the nation's 250th birthday with a historic challenge for riders. The 83-mile route from Marshalltown to Independence will have two optional loops. The traditional Century Loop adds 21 miles, pushing the day past 100.But the boldest riders can take on a second loop, bringing the total to nearly 160 miles. That's 250 kilometers in honor of the country's 250th celebration. It will be the longest single-day ride in RAGBRAI's 50+ year history.