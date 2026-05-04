See the looks from the 2026 Met Gala red carpet

Updated May 4, 2026 at 7:43 PM CDT

On Monday night, extravagantly dressed celebrities and designers made their grand ascent up the Met Gala's staircase, marking the start of fashion's biggest night and raising money for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.

Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour are the 2026 Gala co-chairs. Lauren Sánchez Bezos is an honorary co-chair.

"Fashion is Art" is the dress code for this year's Gala, and attendees are expected to follow it while viewing "Costume Art," the Costume Institute's spring 2026 exhibition.

"Costume Art" opens to the public on May 10 in the Met's new Condé Nast gallery spaces. It features century-spanning fashions on various body types, juxtaposed with art objects from the Met's collections. Curator in Charge Andrew Bolton says the exhibition seeks to connect "artistic representations of the body with fashion as an embodied art form."

Here are some of the red carpet outfits from the night:

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Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Beyoncé attends the 2026 Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Bad Bunny attends the 2026 Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images SZA attends the 2026 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Anne Hathaway and fashion designer Michael Kors attend the 2026 Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2026 Met Gala.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Singer Rauw Alejandro attends the 2026 Met Gala.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Kylie Jenner attends the 2026 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Janelle Monáe attends the 2026 Met Gala.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Model and influencer Emma Chamberlain attends the 2026 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Model Aariana Rose Philip attends the 2026 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Joshua Henry performs with backup dancers.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Nicole Kidman (left), Lauren Sánchez Bezos and Anna Wintour attend the 2026 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Co-chair Venus Williams arrives with her husband Andrea Preti.

Julian Hamilton / Getty Images / Getty Images Writer and activist Sinéad Burke attends the 2026 Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Model Ashley Graham attends the 2026 Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images / Getty Images Actor Connor Storrie attends the 2026 Met Gala.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Musician Jon Batiste attend the 2026 Met Gala. His wife, author Suleika Jaouad is seen on the left.