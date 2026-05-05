KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 5/5/26

Access to mental health care in Nebraska is increasing. According to a University of Nebraska Medical Center study, there was a nearly 50 percent rise in the number of licensed behavioral health providers in Nebraska since 2010.The study found a 24 percent increase in the number of rural practitioners.

A Nebraska teenager is dead after drowning in southwest Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old boy from Omaha jumped from a mud bank into the Elk River near Southwest City, Missouri, on Sunday afternoon, became distressed, and went under the water. The victim drowned, and authorities say he was not wearing a life jacket.

Vice President J.D. Vance will be in Iowa today. He'll be touring Ex-Guard Industries in Des Moines with Congressman Zach Nunn. Doors open at 2:30 pm and Vance will deliver remarks at 5:30.Registration to attend the event is required. Vance was originally scheduled to appear with Nunn at Iowa State University at a Turning Point USA event, which was canceled due to scheduling conflicts. The visit has been rescheduled for this fall.

Omaha police are cracking down on illegal street racing. Police department officials announced yesterday that patrols focused on illegal street racing over the last two months. During the street racing enforcement operation in March and April, 100 people were arrested and 715 citations were issued. The operation continues until the end of this month.

The University of Nebraska Lincoln Police Department will soon be under new leadership. Assistant Vice Chancellor and Chief of Police Hassan Ramzah will retire effective May 10th.Ramzah joined the university in 2016 as an assistant chief and served one year as interim chief before becoming UNL's police chief in 2020.

The final four in the 2026 Coolest Thing Made In Iowa Contest has been announced. The Iowa Association of Business and Industry says voters narrowed down the finalists to a tornado shelter and gun safe produced by Ironclad Shelter Solutions, a portable power station by Mi-T-M Corporation, a window installation system from Pella Windows and Doors, and a blasthole drill by Weiler. The public will be able to vote for their favorite product starting tomorrow, and the winner will be announced June 3rd.