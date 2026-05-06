KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 5/6/26

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is handing over the data of millions of Iowa voters to the Department of Justice. The Justice Department began requesting each state's voting records last year and has sued 30 states for not providing complete, unredacted records. The Secretary of State's office says after consulting with the Iowa Attorney General's Office, they were legally obligated to hand over the data.

The CEO of BioSecurity Technology is accused of committing securities fraud. Seventy-one-year-old Daniel Lynn was booked into the Douglas County Jail yesterday to face 12 counts of securities fraud after promising investors the company would go public while withholding key information. The Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance received complaints in May 2023 of alleged fraud connected to Lynn's sale of securities. Several Omaha business owners expressed frustration with Lynn after giving him millions of dollars.

Nebraska gas prices are approaching four-dollars per gallon. According to Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular yesterday was three-dollars-and-97-cents.That marks a 22-cent increase over the past week. Gas prices have risen sharply nationwide since the U.S. began military operations against Iran earlier this year.

No decision was made about a bill banning the use of eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines in Iowa. The bill didn't make it across the finish line during the Iowa legislative session, which ended on Sunday. The proposal introduced by Representative Steven Holt of Denison passed in the second week of the session, but couldn't be reconciled with a Senate version that didn't totally take eminent domain off the table. Summit Carbon Solutions' Iowa permit for a carbon capture pipeline allows the use of eminent domain, but is stalled due to failed permit applications in other states. Opponents of the pipeline say they'll target Iowa legislators who opposed the bill in upcoming elections.

The Nebraska Humane Society is remembering its former leader. Former humane society president and CEO Judy Varner died last month. Varner was remembered for helping to establish a foundation that supports the humane society's programs. A celebration of life for Varner will take place May 25th.

More than two dozen U.S. service members who died during the D-Day landings will be buried with full honors. The service members were killed on June 6th, 1944 during the assault on Omaha Beach in Normandy after Infantry Landing Craft 92 was destroyed. The burial will take place tomorrow at the Omaha National Cemetery.

