KIOS News For Thursday, 5/7/26

Some U.S. Department of Agriculture researchers may be relocated to Nebraska. This comes following a plan to close a Washington D.C.-area research facility. Nebraska researchers say more USDA personnel could benefit the state's research efforts, but they don't know how much help will be provided. Two-thousand employees out of 46-hundred are being kept in or around the D.C. area. The department said it will relocate employees to at least 27 facilities across the country.

The Omaha City Council is approving funding for a senior apartment building in Downtown Omaha. The building is for residents 55 and older.45 out of 70 units will be available for low-income or light tax base residents. Developer Donnell Brown says the TIF funding approved helps keep the project affordable, which will allow rent to be reasonable for tenants. No official opening date has been announced.

A group of Omaha residents are protesting their snow removal bills. Ten property owners filed protests over bills for snow removal. The bills that were disputed yesterday ranged from 600-dollars to nearly one-thousand dollars. Several of those who protested claimed they didn't see a notice hanging on their front doors warning them of the violation.

A priority candidate is named in the search for the next chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Dr. H. Dele Davies has served as UNMC's interim chancellor since 2024, and he has been identified as the priority candidate for the permanent role. Davies will meet with students, faculty, staff and shareholders in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Norfolk, and Scottsbluff during the vetting process.

The Valley police chief is resigning from his role. Valley Mayor Linda Lewis made the announcement Tuesday and said Bobby Martinez's resignation would be effective starting May 29th.In a statement, Lewis said they "are not sure who interim Chief of Police will be." Martinez will be taking a position with Metropolitan Community College. The city will be going through an interview process to hire a new chief of police.

Nebraska drivers are now paying more than four-dollars per gallon for gas. According to Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular yesterday was four-dollars-and-six-cents. Prices have risen by 22 cents over the past week. Gas prices nationwide have risen sharply since the U.S. began military operations against Iran earlier this year.

Work on the terminal expansion project at Eppley Airfield is continuing. Officials say crews are adding concession spaces to the terminal, and the glass exterior has been completed. Work is also underway on the baggage handling system. Construction is expected to be completed in 2028.