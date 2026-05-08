KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 5/8/26

A major hack is impacting systems at the University of Nebraska. University officials reported yesterday that the hack interrupted access to Canvas, which is the school's learning management system. Officials say Canvas users around the world experienced interruptions to access yesterday, and the system was unavailable across the University of Nebraska system.

Early in-person voting continues ahead of Nebraska's primary election. High-profile races include Governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Secretary of State, and the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Early voting runs until May 11th.The state's primary is May 12th.

An Omaha-area vineyard is dealing with the effects of a late-season freeze. Cellar 426 Winery in Ashland lost double the amount of crops to frost this week than it typically does in an entire season. The Hilske family, who owns the vineyard, tells "WOWT-TV" the loss will likely result in fewer wine varieties available next year. Despite that, the family says it's focusing on drawing more customers to the winery through live events and music.

Gas prices in Nebraska are continuing to rise. According to Triple-A, the average price for a gallon of regular yesterday was four-dollars-and-eight-cents. That marks a 55-cent increase over the past month.

Nebraska officials are giving the Union Omaha soccer team permission to use the turnback tax to build their new stadium. The move means the stadium can use 70 percent of new state sales tax generated near it to support the project. The tax covers up to one-point-two-five-million-dollars per year for 20 years.

Google is planning to pay for a 10-million-dollar underground water pipeline for its new data center in Lincoln. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials say wastewater from the data center's cooling water system will be transported to the Northeast Water Resource Recovery Facility near North 70th Street and McCormick Drive. The data center is being built near North 56th Street and I-80.

The Omaha Fire Department is still hiring. The department is accepting applications for firefighter positions. Candidates will need to pass a written exam and physical ability test. The application period closes this Monday, May 11th.