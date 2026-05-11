KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 5/11/26

Nebraska Medicine is confirming that one cruise ship passenger on their way to Omaha has tested positive for hantavirus. The passenger is one of a group that was expected to arrive in Omaha today for treatment at the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. Officials say the patient who tested positive for hantavirus is showing no symptoms, but they will be monitored in the Biocontainment Unit out of an abundance of caution.

A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Omaha. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Jaquan Marion was spotted leaving a south Omaha residence as SWAT teams were preparing to serve a warrant at the home on Friday afternoon. An exchange of gunfire then left Marion dead and a deputy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The incident is under investigation.

The University of Iowa student critically injured in a shooting on the Ped Mall last month has been moved out of the ICU. Miranda Peters' family provided an update to her condition on a GoFundMe page, which has raised more than 200-thousand dollars to help with medical bills. Peters' sister says Miranda is showing signs of progress, but will still have a long recovery period. The suspect, 17-year-old Dumarian Marshawn Jones of Cedar Rapids, is still at large.He faces multiple counts of attempted murder for the shooting which left five people injured, including Peters.

Hospitals and colleges across Iowa are celebrating National Nurses Week this week. Iowa is about six-thousand nurses short of its workforce needs, and the nationwide shortage is about 264-thousand.Several Iowa colleges are expanding nursing programs, including the University of Northern Iowa which has launched a new one-year nursing program. UNI officials say they hope to train about 200 nurses each year, with the program's first graduating class expected to finish in spring 2027.National Nurses Week runs through this Tuesday, May 12th.

An Omaha soccer stadium is one step closer to being built. This comes after Governor Jim Pillen approved the final piece of public funding for the project. The newly approved turnback tax will produce a maximum of 25-million dollars in total sales tax revenue to fund the project, which can be used for 20-years.The next step is to finalize a land agreement with the city at a June meeting. The stadium is set to be built by the fall of this year, with completion slated by the 2028 spring season.

The University of Nebraska softball team is the number four overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers will host the NCAA Regional Round of the tournament at Bowlin Stadium. Nebraska will face South Dakota in the opening round on Friday at 5:30 p.m.