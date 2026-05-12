KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 5/12/26

Nebraska voters are headed to the polls for today's primary. The field of candidates will be narrowed in a number of races including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and the State Senate. Polling places will be open today from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen is working to ensure that Election Day goes smoothly today. Evnen's election security task force is a group of professionals from the election division in his office. Evnen says the task force will take calls and answer questions and concerns to ensure that polling places run smoothly during today's primary.

More than a dozen Americans exposed to hantavirus are being treated in Nebraska. A plane carrying nearly 20 American cruise ship passengers exposed to the virus landed at Eppley Airfield in Omaha early yesterday morning. Medical crews were on hand to wait for the patients at the airport and transport them to the Nebraska Medicine campus.

The suspect in a mass shooting in Iowa City has been arrested in Georgia. Iowa City Police say 17-year-old Damarian Jones was taken into custody today by the U.S. Marshall's Service near Atlanta. Jones faces charges that include attempted murder in the April 19th shooting at the Downtown Pedestrian Mall that injured five people. The Cedar Rapids man remains held in the Clayton County, Georgia Jail awaiting extradition to Iowa.

A swatting call is under investigation in western Nebraska. North Platte High School was placed into secure status yesterday morning after a threatening swatting call reported a potential danger outside the school building. Police later determined that there was no threat following a search of the premises.

The Iowa Department of Transportation is hosting an online auction tomorrow. Iowans will be able to place bids on a wide variety of items, including tractors, trucks, office equipment, and computers. The online auction opens at about 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday and will run for 15 days, ending on May 28th.

University of Iowa Men's Basketball coach Ben McCollum is signing a contract extension. McCollum's original contract as the Hawkeye men's basketball coach ran through April of 2031, but the university has announced that he has signed a contract extension through 2032. The Hawkeye men's team made its first appearance in the Elite Eight since 1987 and its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2023 during McCollum's first season as head coach.