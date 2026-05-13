KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 5/13/26

The field of candidates is set for the Nebraska governor's race. Incumbent Republican Governor Jim Pillen and Democrat Lynne Walz won their respective primaries yesterday to advance to the November general election. Pillen is seeking his second term as governor.

The Nebraska U.S. Senate race is set. Republican Incumbent Pete Ricketts and Democrat Cindy Burbank won their respective primaries yesterday. Ricketts is seeking his first full term in the U.S. Senate after being appointed to replace former Senator Ben Sasse in 2023 and winning a special election in 2024 to serve the remainder of Sasse's term.

Two incumbent Nebraska U.S. Representatives are one step closer to reelection. First District Congressman Mike Flood was unchallenged in yesterday's Republican primary and will fake on Democrat Chris Backemeyer in November. Third District Congressman Adrian Smith was victorious in the Republican primary and will take on Democrat Becky Stille in the general election. Brinker Harding won the Republican nomination in the Second Congressional District, and he will face the winner of a crowded Democratic primary that was too close to call as of late last night.

A bill making first-offense animal torture a felony in Iowa is now law. Governor Kim Reynolds signed the legislation Monday. The new law maintains the current punishment of an aggravated misdemeanor for certain abuse cases, but now includes a more severe punishment of up to five years in prison and a fine between a thousand and ten thousand dollars for anyone found to have intentionally tortured a pet. Iowa was the only state in the nation where first offense animal torture wasn't a felony.

The Cedar Rapids teen facing five counts of attempted murder in connection with an Iowa City shooting last month will appear in a Georgia courtroom today. An extradition hearing for 17 year-old Damarian Jones reportedly scheduled for Tuesday will take place today. Clayton County court officials say they don't schedule first appearances on Tuesdays. Jones was apprehended in a suburban Atlanta hotel Monday by U.S. Marshals following a tip. Prosecutors say Jones injured five people when he fired into a crowd during a fight outside a bar on the Ped Mall in Iowa City. Police say they still expect more suspects to be arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

The Omaha City Council is considering two proposed ordinance changes ahead of the College World Series. The measures would update the city's ticket scalping law to cover electronic and mobile tickets, define what counts as the original ticket price, and give police more authority to act on unauthorized reselling.