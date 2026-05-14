KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 5/14/26

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is giving an update on the cruise ship passengers who were brought to the UNMC Nebraska Medicine campus in Omaha. One of the 18 Americans who arrived in Omaha early Monday morning had tested positive for hantavirus but later tested negative. The CDC says the status of that passenger is now inconclusive, and they are being treated.

Nebraska will have a new Secretary of State in 2027. Incumbent Bob Evnen lost to challenger Scott Petersen in Tuesdays Republican primary. Petersen will face Democrat Sarah Slattery in the November general election. Evnen says its been the honor of a lifetime to serve the great state of Nebraska as Secretary of State, and he is proud of the great work his team accomplished over the past eight years.

Denise Powell is the winner of the Democratic nomination for Nebraska's Second Congressional District. Powell narrowly defeated John Cavanaugh in a crowded primary. She will take on Republican Brinker Harding in the November general election. Current Second District Congressman Don Bacon chose not to seek re-election this year.

Early voting is underway in Iowa, leading up to the June 2nd Iowa Primary Election. A couple key races include narrowing the candidate field for governor, Iowa's four U.S. Congressional districts and the U.S. Senate seat left open by Joni Ernst who is not running again. Early voting in-person kicked off on Wednesday, and is available on local county auditor's offices.

Omaha police are investigating after armored car personnel were robbed. Police say armed suspects wearing masks approached Rochester Armored Car Company personnel while they were servicing an ATM yesterday at the First Interstate bank near 126th and K Plaza. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash after a brief struggle.

Nearly two-dozen cattle are killed in a crash involving a train in Nebraska. The Custer County Sheriff's Office says a semi-truck pulling a cattle trailer was struck by a Burlington Northern Coal Train on Tuesday. No people were injured, but 22 cattle were killed in the crash, which is under investigation.

A study concerning the economic impact of the College World Series shows that last year's College World Series generated a record 147-point-six-million-dollars for the Omaha metro area. That marks a 67-percent increase since the 2019 College World Series. The 2026 College World Series starts on June 12th.