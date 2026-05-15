KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 5/15/26

The Bellevue Fire Department is monitoring a fire in the Fontenelle Forest's flood plain. Officials say the fire started on Wednesday and had burned about 30 acres as of yesterday. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials believe that someone started it.

An active weather pattern is taking hold of Lincoln Thursday through Monday. Severe thunderstorms are possible for each day, with above average temperatures remaining through Sunday. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect through much of Thursday, as critical fire weather conditions continue in most of Northern and Western Nebraska. Winds will intensify from the south, increasing to 20-miles-per-hour with gusts up to 45-miles-per-hour.High temperatures will be in the mid 80s to low 90s, with the area being in the high 80s over the weekend.

Iowa's Governor has issued a disaster proclamation to ease restrictions on fuel transportation. Governor Kim Reynolds issued the proclamation Thursday. It suspends some regulations in Iowa code regarding work hours for drivers and crews delivering fuel into or within the state. It does provide safeguards for keeping fatigued drivers off the road. The proclamation will be effective through May 28th unless terminated or extended by the governor.

A Douglas County deputy is fired following an internal investigation. The Sheriff's Office says they learned in December 2025 that another agency was investigating allegations against Deputy Nolan Dudik. Dudik was placed on leave, and the department determined that he committed policy violations. The Sheriff's Office did not reveal the nature of the violations.

A former Omaha city employee is pleading guilty to charges related to a human trafficking and prostitution operation. Thirty-nine-year-old Amy Hicks pleaded guilty yesterday to income tax evasion, pandering, and criminal conspiracy. Hicks, who worked in the city's finance department, was one of five people arrested last October during the criminal investigation.

The Greater Omaha Heart and Stroke Walk is this weekend. Thousands of people are expected to take part in the event, which raises awareness for heart disease and stroke. The walk starts Saturday at 9:15 a.m. at Gene Leahy Mall at 1001 Douglas Streets, and registration is free.

Flags will be flown at half-staff across Iowa today for National Peace Officers Memorial Day. Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered the flags to be lowered at all public buildings and facilities from sunrise to sunset. National Peace Officers Memorial Day honors law enforcement officers who died or were injured in the line of duty.