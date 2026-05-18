KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 5/19/2026

Damage cleanup is underway after a round of severe thunderstorms moved through eastern Nebraska. Last night's storms produced golf-ball sized hail and 70 mile per hour winds. More than eight-thousand Omaha Public Power District customers in the Omaha area were without power as of last night.

A household near Ogallala has become the first in the nation to become connected under the Broadband program. Officials say the program is designed to deliver high-speed internet by building infrastructure through different partnerships. Governor Jim Pillen said he's pleased the state is utilizing taxpayer dollars effectively, adding they're "utilizing technology that is reaching some of the hardest-to-serve locations. "The homeowners said they're happy to have faster internet service.

Thousands of college students got their degree from Iowa's state universities over the weekend. Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend says there are 55-thousand open jobs in a number of sectors including nursing, engineering, teaching, and biotech. She says grads that have any type of AI education are also expected to be in demand in Iowa. Townsend recommends first time job-seekers get help with their resumes and use the state's job databank in their search.

The State of Iowa is enlisting truck drivers in the fight against human trafficking. A bill signed into law by Governor Reynolds requires applicants of commercial drivers licenses to first complete a 30-minute course on the subject. It's designed to help truckers recognize, prevent and report human trafficking.

Another group of Iowa National Guard soldiers have returned home after a twelve-month deployment to the Middle East. Almost 100 soldiers arrived home on Friday. A welcome home ceremony was held at Des Moines International Airport for the members from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division.

The state of Iowa is joining private donors in making a multi-million dollar investment in an Iowa tourism site. Iowa will provide three-million dollars in Destination Iowa funds to the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville. An additional ten-million is being donated by Iowa families and business leaders. The money will be used to covers the cost of building the professional ballpark and year-round baseball and softball complex at the site.