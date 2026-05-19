KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 5/19/2026

The cruise ship at the center of a deadly hantavirus outbreak is back at its home port in the Netherlands. Three people who were aboard the luxury cruise vessel MV Hondius who became infected died while at sea. Evacuation flights were arranged for the rest of the passengers and most of the crew members, with some staying aboard for the ship's voyage home. In the U.S. 18 evacuees are marking their first full week under quarantine with 16 in Nebraska and two in Atlanta. Health officials are monitoring at least 41 people in 16 states who may have been exposed to hantavirus.

Damage cleanup is underway after severe storms moved through southeast Nebraska. Tornadoes were reported yesterday afternoon and evening in Gage and Richardson counties, and the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado on the ground approaching Pawnee City. Hail was reported around the region, and street flooding was reported in Beatrice.

The National Weather Service is rating a tornado that tore through Howard County. Sunday's tornado was rated an EF-three with maximum winds of 160 miles per hour. The tornado took a six-mile path north of St. Libory and damaged several homes in the area of Seventh and Denton. Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen toured the storm damage yesterday morning.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a major property tax overhaul into law. It will limit most local governments to about two percent annual property tax revenue growth starting in 2027.The law expands homeowner tax exemptions, increases relief for seniors and people with disabilities, and creates "FirstHome Iowa" savings accounts for first-time buyers. Apartment properties will gradually face higher taxable values, though increases were scaled back from earlier proposals. The law also simplifies property tax notices to make them easier for residents to understand.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority approves more than nine-point-eight million dollars in tax credits for an expansion of the Sub-Zero facility in Cedar Rapids. The 196-million-dollar, 225-thousand-square-foot project is expected to create over 300 jobs, including 115 qualifying positions that pay over 30 dollars an hour. Construction is expected to begin this August and finish by August 2028, expanding production capacity and advanced manufacturing technology. Sub-Zero's project was part of broader IEDA awards across Iowa, supporting over 500 jobs and nearly 400 million dollars in statewide investment.

Narcotics unit officers and DEA agents served a search warrant at the Comfort Inn Suites near 70th and Grover streets in Omaha on Thursday and discovered more than 30 pounds of meth inside a duffel bag and a suitcase. The occupant of the room, 24-year-old Jose Sandoval-Huitzil, was booked on drug possession charges and was ordered to be held on 10-million-dollars bond.