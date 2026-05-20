KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 5/20/26

A sixth suspect is under arrest in a human trafficking investigation in Omaha. Forty-year-old Jenilee Rapp is accused of keeping a place of prostitution. She is accused of allowing Amy Hicks and Thomas Falcon to use her house for commercial sex. Hicks, who is a former accountant for the city of Omaha, pled guilty last week to tax evasion and criminal conspiracy charges.

Several buildings are destroyed by a fire in downtown Creighton, Nebraska. The fire was reported early yesterday morning and spread to nearby buildings due to windy conditions. Three buildings were destroyed by the fire, which is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

The City of Auburn is issuing a disaster declaration after severe and destructive storms rolled through the area. The storms began Monday, causing Auburn Public Schools to call off classes Tuesday due to the damage. The city said it's coordinating a response with resources from the Nemaha County Emergency Management. They've also activated the 2-1-1 emergency response system for residents who need help with debris removal.

Quarantine orders are issued by the CDC for two of the MV Hondius cruise ship passengers brought to Omaha for observation at Nebraska Medicine. The orders were signed on Monday by the CDC's acting director, and officials say the CDC will continue to coordinate with state and local health authorities. The remaining 16 passengers being housed at Nebraska Medicine have been requested to remain there for observation though May 31st.

A proposed merger is approved by the Nebraska Public Service Commission. The commission voted yesterday to approve the proposed merger between Black Hills Corp, and Northwestern Energy Group. The two companies submitted an application to the commission last year, saying they wanted to create one regional electric and natural gas company. Nebraska is the first state to approve the merger.

A new nonstop flight is coming to Eppley Airfield in Omaha. Allegiant announced yesterday that a non-stop route between Omaha and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will start on October 2nd.Tickets to the flights are on sale on Allegiant's website.

The Omaha Supernovas volleyball team is moving forward with a new coach. The team announced yesterday that Chris McGown has been hired as the new head coach. McGown led LOVB Austin to the inaugural league title, and he previously coached at BYU and with the U.S. Women's National Team.