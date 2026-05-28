KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 5/28/26

Iowa Democrats are asking the Democratic National Committee to return its first-in-the-nation caucuses to Iowa. Iowa Democratic State Representative Ross Wilburn and DNC member Scott Brennan spoke at a meeting of the DNC's Rules and Bylaws Committee yesterday in Washington, D.C. They say the 2028 Iowa Caucuses would include a simpler process and guaranteeing that results would be announced on election night. They also made the case that Iowa is good place for lesser-known candidates to receive national attention. The Democratic National Committee took the Iowa Democratic Caucus' first-in-the-nation status away in 2023.

Fifteen people are now accused in a fight and mass shooting that injured five last month in Iowa City. Police say among those arrested are 17-year old Ka'Mari Dozier of Cedar Rapids. He's charged with handing a gun to Damarian Jones, who's accused of shooting into the crowd at the Pedestrian Mall. Eighteen-year old Isaiah Bates of Cedar Rapids is accused of arranging for Jones' transportation to Georgia, where he was later arrested by federal agents. Thirteen others face charges for their role in the fight.

New federal government data shows the highest paying job field in the state of Iowa last year had a salary of almost half-a-million dollars a year. The report on the nation's highest paying jobs as of last May released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows Surgeon as the highest paid profession in Iowa. The average surgeon made just over 488-thousand dollars a year. The median wage for all occupations in the state was just under 60-thousand dollars a year.

Douglas County residents are getting a chance to get rid of their unwanted tires. A free tire drop-off event will take place June 6th from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the city facility at 22nd and Washington. Residents can drop off up to 16 tires at the event.

Construction is underway on a development project in Little Bohemia. A mixed-use development at 14th and William streets will include 154 apartment units and nine-thousand square feet of commercial space. Officials say the project is scheduled to be complete next year.

The University of Nebraska football team is revealing the kickoff times for several games during the 2026 season. The Huskers open the season September 5th against Ohio at 11:00 a.m. Nebraska will host Bowling Green on September 12th at 6:00 p.m. and host North Dakota on September 19th at 6:15 p.m. The Huskers will also face Iowa in Iowa City on October 11th at 11:00 a.m.