KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 5/29/26

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is extending a proclamation to increase access to motor fuels. The proclamation suspends certain regulatory provisions of the Iowa Code regarding work hours for drivers transporting diesel, gasoline or gasoline blends, ethanol, and biodiesel traveling into or within the state of Iowa. The proclamation will remain in effect through Thursday, June 11th.

Nebraska is suing the Justice Department over marijuana reclassification. The state joined Indiana and Louisiana last wee kin challenging the Trump Justice Department's order to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule 1 to a Schedule 3 drug, claiming the DOJ didn't follow the standard rule-making process to make the change. This comes after Nebraskans previously voted overwhelmingly to legalize medical marijuana two years ago. Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana says citizens "voted for medical cannabis," adding that Attorney General Mike Hilgers needs to "stop treating the will of the people like something he can litigate away."

An Omaha man charged in a sex trafficking investigation is changing his plea. Douglas Johnson pleaded guilty to pandering. Johnson was one of six people arrested in the case. Former Omaha city employee Amy Hicks pleaded guilty to charges in the case earlier this month.

A man is headed to prison for his role in a separate Omaha sex trafficking operation. Twenty-seven-year-old Kavankumar Patel of India was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The case dates back to January 2026 when two juveniles were spotted in a hotel during a theft investigation. The teens were taken to Project Harmony where they revealed that they had been transported between Omaha and Denver multiple times and ordered to engage in sex with hotel staff in order to get a reduced room rate.

The Surface Transportation Board is pausing the merger proceedings between Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern. The board has accepted an updated application submitted on April 30th, but the board has called for an Environmental Impact Statement citing National Environmental Policy Act requirements. Officials say that process will include at least 12 in-person public meetings and several more virtual meetings.

The first day of the Women's College World Series is in the books. Alabama took down UCLA 6-3, Tennessee defeated Texas 6-3, Texas Tech trampled Mississippi State, and Nebraska notched a 5-3 extra-innings victory over Arkansas. The action continues Friday with a pair of elimination games. Defending champion Texas will battle Mississippi State while UCLA takes on Arkansas.