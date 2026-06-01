KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 6/1/26

Voters using an absentee ballot for Iowa's Primary Election should plan to return it in-person. The Iowa Secretary of State says absentee ballots must be returned to the auditor's office by the time polls close at 8:00 p-m on Election Day Tuesday. Early voting is also available today in county auditor's offices.

A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Papillion. Police were called to Ming's Restaurant on Friday night, and 38-year-old James Bolter III fled as officers arrived. Bolter then fired on police in a Home Depot parking lot at 96th Street and Portal Avenue, and officers returned fire and struck Bolter, who later was pronounced dead at a hospital. The incident is under investigation.

An Iowa boy was found safe in Omaha Sunday, and the man accused of kidnapping him is in custody. An Endangered Person Advisory for the eight-year-old was issued by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office in Iowa at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Omaha Police received a report from Iowa deputies that the child and his accused kidnapper, 51-year-old Garry McBreen, were at a McDonald's in Southwest Omaha. Officers and Nebraska State troopers responded to the scene and found the child. McBreen was taken into custody and booked into Douglas County Corrections in Nebraska.

A new wastewater treatment plant in Plattsmouth is operational. The new plant, which is west of Highway 75, replaces the old wastewater treatment plant, which was damaged by flooding in 2019.FEMA funded 90 percent of the cost of the nearly 70-million-dollar project.

The University of Nebraska softball team's season is over. The Huskers got the early lead, but Texas rallied to defeat Nebraska three-to-one yesterday in the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. Nebraska finishes the season with a record of 52-and-eight.

A group of riders is covering the 2026 RAGBRAI route about six weeks before the annual bike ride across Iowa. Organizers say the group is looking at traffic patterns, road conditions, and anything else that could effect cyclists. This year's RAGBRAI starts in Onawa July 18th and wraps up a week later in Dubuque.

