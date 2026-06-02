KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 6/2/26

Eighteen patients who were exposed to hantavirus are now eligible to leave the National Quarantine Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Officials say two of the patients have asked to finish the quarantine at home. The patients arrived in Omaha earlier this year after being exposed the hantavirus while aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue is reminding taxpayers about an upcoming deadline for people who pay property taxes. The department says if a taxpayer doesn't agree with their property valuation for this year, a Real Property Valuation Protest must be filled on or before June 30th.Officials say it can be filed in the mail or in person to the taxpayer's county clerk. Photos are able to be submitted as evidence as long as there's a property address written on the back of the printed photo.

Kellogg's is sharing details about planned layoffs at its Omaha plant. The company says 100 employees in Omaha will be laid off between July 6th and July 20th, while the rest will be laid off between August 4th and August 18th. The Kellogg's Omaha plant is scheduled to close in August resulting in the loss of 450 jobs.

A private investigator claims he has a solid lead about the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit. She was a TV news anchor in Mason City who police believe was abducted on her way to work just over 30 years ago. Private Investigator Steve Ridge, who has been looking into the case for seven years, says the suspect told a romantic partner what happened to Huisentruit just months after her disappearance. Ridge says he has passed the information onto the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which hasn't commented.

The Summer Concert Series is coming back to Grand Island Parks. The annual free outdoor event will bring concerts at parks across the city. The shows are scheduled from 8-9 p.m. on select Thursday evenings from June 4th through July 16th.Organizers say the performances will include a variety of musical styles and are designed to be family friendly. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

The University of Nebraska-Omaha baseball team is under new leadership. The Mavericks have named Rob Fournier as the new head baseball coach. He replaces Evan Porter, who resigned in April. Fournier spent the past four seasons at Western Kentucky University as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.