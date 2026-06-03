KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 6/3/26

Iowa Representative Randy Feenstra has conceded from the race for Iowa Governor. Feenstra conceded while Zach Lahn was less than a percentage-point ahead in the Iowa Primary Election. NBC reports Feenstra is the first candidate endorsed by President Trump to lose a nomination this election cycle. Lahn will face Democratic Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand in the November general election.

Projected winners have been announced in the Iowa U.S. House and U.S. Senate primaries. NBC News says Republican Ashley Hinson and Democrat Josh Turek will face off in November to succeed retiring Republican U.S. Senator Joni Ernst. In Iowa's 1st Congressional District, incumbent Republican Representative Marianette Miller-Meeks and Democratic University of Iowa law professor Christina Bohannan as the winners of their respective primaries.The district is expected to be one of the most competitive in the nation in the 2026 midterms.Democratic State Representative Lindsay James and former Republican representative Joe Mitchell are projected to win their primaries in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.In Iowa's 4th Congressional District, Democrat Dave Dawson is projected to win his primary and face Republican Chris McGowan.It was an uncontested race in Iowa's 3rd District -- Republican Zach Nunn and Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott will be on the ballot.

Three new bills to toughen up on criminals were signed into law by Governor Reynolds Tuesday. One new law includes increased penalties for repeat offenders by requiring longer minimum sentences, and tightens rules around probation and sentencing eligibility. Another bans warrant resolution clinics statewide. The third tightens Iowa's bail and pretrial release rules, making it harder for defendants to be released on low bail or without bail.

Omaha's police union is calling for city officials to consider a curfew. The request from the Omaha Police Officers Association comes after a second consecutive weekend of violence near Gene Leahy Mall. Police say officers were called to the downtown area on Saturday night after fights broke out and people refused to leave the scene. Officers declared an unlawful assembly and deployed pepper balls, and one police officer was punched in the face.

Omaha firefighters are not resuming the Fill the Boot campaign. The Omaha City Council fell one vote short yesterday on an ordinance that would have granted city employees some exceptions including allowing firefighters to restart the campaign. Firefighters were banned from the Fill the Boot campaign in 2010 following a state accountability ruling.