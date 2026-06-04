KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 6/4/26

State leaders are celebrating the passage of a new energy law in Nebraska. LB 1261 is set to help the state meet growing energy demands while protecting public power customers from additional costs. Governor Jim Pillen called the measure a "really, really transformative legislation," adding it will help position Nebraska for future economic growth and investment. Pillen also said the law could help Nebraska support future industries, including artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing, without increasing costs for existing ratepayers.

The cause of the Cottonwood Fire in western Nebraska is still unknown. The fire broke out on March 12th and burned more than 129-thousand acres before being contained on March 27th. Region 51 Emergency Management officials say shifting winds repeatedly caused the fire to change direction, which burned the same ground multiple times, making finding an ignition point difficult.

A groundbreaking ceremony is held for a renovation project at the Ernie Chambers Court Apartments in Omaha. Crews will renovate the six-building complex in north Omaha. Phase one of the project calls for renovating the existing buildings and adding two more, which will bring more than 130 new units to the complex. Phase two will add apartments on 18th Street.

A plan to redevelop the Center Mall in Omaha is drawing pushback. Lockwood Development officials say they need tax increment financing to make the project near 42nd and Center Street feasible. Plans call for a mixed-use development including 500 apartment units. Surrounding residents are critical of a requirement for the area around the tax increment financing district to be deemed blighted or substandard.

A new green space is now open in Omaha's Old Market. A former parking lot has been transformed into Lauritzen Gardens' first satellite location. The Polina Gardens at 13th and Leavenworth streets includes a grass area, gathering space, rain garden, and a whimsical garden.

The winner of this year's Coolest Thing Made in Iowa contest is a portable, emissions-free power station built by Mi-T-M Corp. in Peosta. Iowans nominated a field of 58 products manufactured in the state. That field was whittled to just four in a bracket-style, head-to-head competition by early May. The winner was announced Wednesday at the annual conference for the Iowa Association of Business and Industry.