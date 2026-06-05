KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 6/5/26

A federal judge is getting rid of a Nebraska law allowing certain undocumented students to earn in-state tuition and financial assistance. Previously, the university system didn't ask about a person's legal status in the U.S., meaning a person in the country could illegally get financial aid or in-state tuition. The court found that Nebraska's statutes allowed those students to obtain in-state tuition and scholarship benefits while denying similar benefits to out-of-state U.S. citizens. The lawsuit was filed back in April and was aimed to declare the law invalid. Governor Jim Pillen applauded the decision Wednesday.

Omaha leaders are deciding whether to use taxpayer dollars to help pay for a new housing project in the Dundee area. The 100-million-dollar development would create a 138-unit apartment complex, replacing a Family Fare store. Residents say the developers are not listening to neighborhood wants for more affordable housing and a guarantee of a grocery store replacement. They also don't want the city to use TIF funds for the project and want the project developer to meet certain conditions before helping to fund it. Councilman Pete Festersen says he's asking the planning department to make affordable housing a requirement, but that change wouldn't be implemented until September.

Voter turn-out in the Iowa Primary election was up this year. Secretary of State Paul Pate says 19 percent of registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday's election. That's up from 16-percent from 2022.Voters selected party nominees for Governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, state and local races. The nominees will face off in the November General Election.

State auditors say they found several issues with financial records while inside the Madison County government offices. State Auditor Rob Sand says that includes missing checks totaling more than 221-thousand dollars sitting in the Treasurer's Office, with no proof where 84-thousand dollars of that amount had originated from. The audit included transactions made during the tenure of former Madison County Treasurer Amanda DeVos, who was arrested in 2025.She's charged with theft, felonious misconduct in office and fraud, and her trial is set for September. The State Auditor's Office could not verify the accuracy of the county's financials because it failed to perform bank reconciliations during Fiscal Years 2023-24.

Omaha's soon-to-open tallest building is reaching a new milestone. Mutual of Omaha says crews are preparing to add the company's logo to the new Mutual of Omaha tower in time for the College World Series. The 677-foot-tall tower at 14th and Farnam streets is scheduled to be complete this fall.