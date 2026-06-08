KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 6/8/26

The jury in the trial of a man charged in the death of a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper is deadlocked. A mistrial was declared after the jurors returned with a three-to-three stalemate vote on the charges against Thomas Jordan. It now falls to the Cass County Attorney to decide whether to retry the case, according to state law. Closing statements ended Thursday morning in the trial for Jordan charged in last year' death of Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Kyle McAcy while responding to a snowplow crash on I-80 during a winter storm. Jordan was charged with a single count of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in Cass County Court.

The Nebraska Supreme Court has sided with the Nebraska Tax Commissioner in a dispute over a data center. The Friday ruling says Major League Baseball's media arm waited too long to challenge a decision denying its right to transfer tax incentives for a data center project. The judge said MLB Advanced Media LP didn't protest the denial or eek judicial review until years later, beyond the deadline. The decision affirmed a trial court ruling dismissing the case as untimely and upholding the Nebraska Department of Revenue's determination that MLB must repay Nebraska sales and use tax and interest totaling nearly two-point-five-million dollars.

The Iowa Supreme Court rules the University of Iowa may not change the way it distributes a scholarship intended for Black students. A key point in the ruling is that the scholarship is being distributed from private funds, not government funds. The donor in question specified in his will that the scholarship should go to Black students majoring in the physical sciences. The case will return to district court to determine how the funds should be handled.

A new Iowa law addressing disruptive student behavior is getting teacher support across the state. Senate File 2428 creates new procedures for handling violent and repeated disruptive behavior in schools, giving teachers more input when students are removed from the classroom, and when they are allowed to return. The Iowa State Education Association also supports the new law.

A Nebraska-based company has acquired 18 Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh locations in Iowa. Bosselman Enterprises purchased the convenience stores including 15 in the Des Moines Metro, two in Davenport, and one in Marion. The acquired locations will be rebranded as Pump and Pantry stories, and will continue to accept Hy-Vee Fuel Saver rewards. The deal is expected to close next month.

A suspect is under arrest following an attempted bank robbery at First Citizens Bank near 33rd and Farnam on Friday after 49-year-old Frederick Patterson III presented a note demanding money. Patterson left empty handed and was arrested nearby following a short foot pursuit.