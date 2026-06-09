KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 6/9/26

The results of the 2026 primary election in Nebraska are now official. The Nebraska Board of State Canvassers unanimously certified the results of the primary yesterday. The board includes Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, and Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

The Democratic nominee for Iowa Governor has tapped a Western Iowa farmer as his running mate. Rob Sand has announced Crawford County Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer is joining the ticket for Lieutenant Governor. Muhlbauer is a fifth generation farmer. Sand faces Republican nominee Zach Lahn in the November General Election.

A Nebraska pharmacist is being ordered to pay millions to the government for Medicare fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Joan Kicken submitted fraudulent billing to Medicare and Medicaid in the amount of three-point-four-million dollars. Kicken owned and operated Campbell Drug in Oshkosh, Nebraska.

Council Bluffs' ban on pit bulls is staying in place. The Council Bluffs City Council voted yesterday to reject a proposal to end the ban. The ordinance has been in place since 2005, and the council vote came after they heard more than two hours of testimony on the proposal.

The Omaha Police Department is playing a role in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The police department's Mounted Patrol Unit will head to Kansas City to assist with security for World Cup festivities. The unit will assist with crowd control for the July 3rd quarterfinal game and the July 11th semifinal game.

Construction of the Omaha streetcar is not expected to pose an obstacle for College World Series crowds. That's according to Omaha Mayor John Ewing, who says all efforts have been made to keep 10th Street open. Ewing added that there will also be through lanes for Farnam Street and work will focused on midtown and west of downtown.

The field of eight teams for the 2026 College World Series in Omaha is now set. Georgia, North Carolina Texas, Alabama, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and Troy all won their Super Regionals to advance to Omaha. The first game at Charles Schwab Field is Friday at 1:00 p.m. when West Virginia faces Troy.