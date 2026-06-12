KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 6/12/26

Wildfires are expanding in western Nebraska. As of yesterday, the South Fork Fire had grown to more than 23-thousand acres and was about seven percent contained. The National Guard is among the 145 aviation and ground personnel fighting the fire.

Damage cleanup is underway after strong storms tore through southeast Nebraska. Yesterday's storms left hundreds of people in the southeastern part of the state without electricity. As of late yesterday morning, service had been restored to most impacted homes and businesses.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is launching a new coalition aimed at preventing human trafficking and helping victims. The Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking Advisory Group will bring together businesses, nonprofits and experts to develop training and policies focused on combating trafficking. Pate says about a thousand businesses have already joined the effort.

The case against a man who was charged in the death of a Nebraska State Patrol trooper is being dismissed. Cass County Attorney Christopher Perrone says the case against Thomas Jordan for the death of Trooper Kyle McAcy will be dismissed after discussions with family members, witnesses, and jurors. The misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide case against Jordan had resulted in a mistrial. McAcy was struck and killed on February 17th, 2025, while responding to a crash on I-80 during a winter storm.

One person is detained after they crashed their vehicle into the Creighton University School of Dentistry building. Authorities say 46-year-old Kenneth Fernen was trying to flee from police in a stolen U-Haul yesterday when he allegedly ran into two other cars during the pursuit near 22nd and Cuming streets. One of the collisions caused Fernen to crash the U-Haul into a wall at the Creighton University School of Dentistry. Fernen was booked on charges including theft by receiving, and willful reckless driving.

Two more cruise ship passengers who were exposed to hantavirus are now gone from Omaha. A total of 10 passengers have now left the University of Nebraska Medical Center quarantine unit and are now finishing their quarantine at home. Eight others remain at Nebraska Medicine as part of the 42-day observation period.

Thousands of baseball fans are gathering in Omaha for the start of the 2026 College World Series. The games start today at 1:00 p.m. when Troy takes on West Virginia at Charles Schwab Field.