KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 6/15/26

Iowa prison officials and union leaders are warning the state's correctional system may not be prepared for a sharp rise in inmates under a new habitual offender law. The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency projects Iowa's prison population could increase by nearly 50 percent within three years. The state plans to build three new prisons, but union leaders say there are already more than 230 vacant positions across the prison system.

Republican nominee Zach Lahn has named farmer and state Representative Derek Wulf as his running mate in Iowa's governor's race. Wulf represents House District 76 and chairs the House Agriculture Committee. He is a fourth-generation farmer from Hudson and is serving his second term in the Iowa House. The announcement comes after Democratic nominee Rob Sand also selected a farmer as his running mate.

The Food and Drug Administration has classified a recall of over 900 cases of alfredo sauce at its highest risk level. This comes after a supplier recalled a dry milk powder ingredient used in the product due to possible salmonella contamination. The agency said the Coffee Connexion Co., Inc., based in Lebanon, Tennessee, voluntarily began recalling the product on May 6th and it remains ongoing. The FDA said the product was distributed in 41 states including Nebraska and Iowa.

Damage is reported after a storm tore through the Omaha Art Fair. Saturday morning's storm destroyed 17 booths at the fair, and officials say the artwork inside the booths was a total loss. The art fair resumed yesterday at Aksarben Village.

A multi-million dollar lawsuit against a local Omaha club has been dropped. The original lawsuit against Club 180 was filed in April 2025, and included allegations of labor law violations, sex trafficking, theft and drug trafficking. More plaintiffs joined the suit throughout the month, including a woman who alleged that her husband was overserved and drugged at the club. Court documents say the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, adding the exact same lawsuit can't be filed again and the defendants can't take nay further action for the offenses they claimed.

The site is purchased for a new stadium for the Union Omaha soccer team. City of Omaha officials announced Friday that the 18-point-nine-million-dollar purchase of the property known as "Home Plate" from Union Pacific has been completed. The 25-acre site is near Charles Schwab Field, and it will become home to a new 130-million-dollar soccer stadium and mixed-use development.

