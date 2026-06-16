KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 6/16/26

Crews are continuing to make progress in fighting the South Fork Fire in western Nebraska. As of yesterday, the fire was more than half contained. The fire, which broke out last Tuesday, has burned nearly 39-thousand acres in Sioux and Dawes counties.

One person is dead following a house fire in Fremont. The fire broke out early yesterday morning near the four-thousand-block of Western Drive. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and two more people were transported to hospitals with injuries. The cause of the deadly fire is under investigation.

State officials say pseudorabies has been eradicated again in Iowa after a case was found in swine earlier this year. The disease was detected April 30 in five boars brought from Texas to a small commercial swine facility. Agriculture officials say nearly 10 swine production facilities were quarantined, and a second round of testing found no new cases. Officials say the disease does not create a food safety risk, and pork remains safe to eat.

The Iowa Board of Regents is considering a pilot program that would let some students lock in their tuition rate for four years. The proposal would allow eligible Iowa undergraduate students to pay a one-time premium equal to ten-percent of their first-year base tuition. In return, their tuition would stay the same for four academic years, even if rates go up. The program could begin in the fall of 2027 at 1 Regent university.

Iowa Libertarians say they plan to appeal after a state panel removed three of their candidates from the November ballot. The panel voted to remove congressional candidate Marco Battaglia over a challenge tied to his legal name. It also removed candidate for governor Nicholas Gluba and lieutenant governor candidate Jules Cutler after a challenge over Cutler's paperwork. Libertarian leaders say the candidates should remain on the ballot and argue they are being targeted.

A number of new Iowa laws signed by Governor Kim Reynolds will take effect July 1. The measures include new restrictions on abortion medication, parental consent requirements for HPV vaccinations, and protections for religious expression in schools. Other laws address towing practices, animal cruelty penalties and foster care policies. State officials say nearly 200 bills were signed into law during this year's legislative session.

Troy University, a team competing in the College World Series in Omaha, says nearly 35-thousand-dollars in camera equipment was stolen from the team bus this past weekend. Officials say the items were discovered to be missing on Sunday when the bus arrived at Charles Schwab Field ahead of Troy's game against Ole Miss. Omaha police are investigating the theft.