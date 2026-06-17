An Omaha man is facing charges in connection with an alleged terror plot against Sunday night's UFC event at the White House. Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez faces federal charges of conspiracy to commit murder. The FBI says Hermosillo Alvarez and others were planning to use explosive-laden drones and snipers at the UFC Freedom 250 event this past weekend. Five people have been taken into custody in connection with the alleged plot.

The Nebraska Department of Labor hosted a Coffee and Conversation event in Lexington to help workers affected by the Tyson layoff. The session was held at Central Community College and was open to dislocated workers in the area. Attendees were able to meet with NDL staff, explore training options and get one-on-one help. The event was backed by a one-point-six-million dollar federal Dislocated Worker Grant. CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall said they encourage anyone looking for training opportunities to attend so they can "best meet your needs for upgrading workforce skills needed in the area."

The Omaha City Council is considering a minimum wage ordinance. City Council President Danny Begley's ordinance calls for a 15-dollar per hour minimum wage for all workers. About two dozen residents spoke in favor of the ordinance at yesterday's Omaha City Council meeting. The proposed ordinance comes after the Nebraska Legislature voted to lower the minimum wage for teenage workers to 13-dollars-and-50-cents per hour.

Three people are critically injured after a moving cars' brakes failed in Omaha. It happened around 12:30 a.m. near 30th and Cuming streets. Lt. Michael Wright said the driver was driving east when the brakes gave out, with the car rolling before crashing into the Highland Dairy parking lot. The car hit a fence and a truck behind it. All three people jumped out of the car and suffered critical injuries after hitting the pavement, but are expected to survive.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is suspending a Hall of Fame horse trainer in Grand Island. Dave Anderson's suspension comes after one of his horses tested positive for a banned drug earlier this year. Anderson's lawyer announced during the commission meeting that he and the commission worked together for weeks on a resolution to avoid "a long drawn-out hearing. "He's suspended until April 8th, 2030 and has been fined one-thousand dollars for having a syringe in his tack room.

The College World Series is continuing today in Omaha. Two games are on the schedule today at Charles Schwab Field. North Carolina faces West Virginia in the double elimination round today at 1:00 p.m. while Oklahoma faces Georgia in the double elimination round at 6:00 p.m.