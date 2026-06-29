KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 6/29/26

The Salvation Army in Omaha is opening cooling centers this week. The centers at 3612 Cuming Street and 2401 Manderson Street will be open today through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Officials say the cooling centers will offer air-conditioned spaces, bottled water, and a place to charge electronic devices.

Iowans who depend on Social Security face benefit cuts by as much as 22 percent by 2032. U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa says the shortfall can't be filled just by hiking taxes on the wealthy or by cutting waste, fraud and abuse. The Iowa Republican is part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers working on funding solutions.

The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled to uphold the state law banning pornography in prison. A state law passed in 2018 banned taxpayer money from being used to distribute pornography to prisoners. A group of prisoners filed a lawsuit arguing the Iowa Constitution gives them the right to pornography in prison. The Iowa Supreme Court ruled unanimously to uphold the state law.

An Omaha business is closing its doors. Skylark Meats is planning to close its plant at 4430 South 110th Street on August 25th.The closure of the plant will impact 218 employees, who are being encouraged to apply for positions at affiliated facilities.

The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway was sworn in as a U.S. citizen at an Iowa Cubs game. Greg Abel, a longtime Des Moines resident, was born in Canada. He was one of two dozen people from 16 countries who participated in a naturalization ceremony hosted by the Iowa Cubs at Principal Park, and threw the game's ceremonial first pitch. The Iowa Cubs lost to the Buffalo Bisons 15 to one.

Omaha city pools are lowering their admission for Independence Day. Parks and Recreation officials say all city pools will have one-dollar admission on July 4th. Most city pools will close that day at 5:00 p.m. while Hanscom Poll will close at 3:00 p.m.

A former University of Nebraska wrestler is in trouble with the law. A.J. Ferrari was booked in Lincoln County on multiple charges on Saturday including flight to avoid arrest, reckless driving, and obstructing police. A state trooper spotted a Corvette driven by Ferrari speeding on I-80 near North Platte on Friday night. Ferrari allegedly led the trooper on a pursuit before stopping his car and fleeing on foot.

