KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 6/30/2026

Nebraska residents are dealing with another day of hot temperatures. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until tonight at 9:00 p.m. Heat index values could reach 100 degrees, and people are being encouraged to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity.

The city of Omaha is planning to host a series of hydrant parties. The parties will take place at three different hydrants in the city each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The parties will be run by the city of Omaha's Parks and Recreation Department.

Iowa corn doesn't just feed people; it also helps fuel humidity. It's called corn sweat, or its scientific name evapotranspiration. The National Weather Service says Iowa's cornfields can release up to 56-billion gallons of water vapor into the atmosphere each day. Plants draw water from the soil, pull it up through the stalk, and release it as vapor through tiny pores on their leaves. That can add five-to-ten degrees to an already hot day, and push heat index values to over 110.

An Omaha man who's allegedly behind the plot to attack the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House is set to appear in court Monday. Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez was arrested on June 14th following a raid on a church in Western Nebraska earlier this month. He was booked on federal charges of conspiracy to commit an offense against the U.S. and conspiracy to commit murder. The FBI previously said Hermosillo Alvarez and others were planning to use explosive-laden drones and snipers at the event. If convicted of the murder charge, he'll will face a possible a life sentence.

A longtime vacant Omaha landmark may soon be torn down. The Omaha City Council will vote today on a 10-million-dollar redevelopment plan that calls for the demolition of the Vinton Street grain silos. The council will hold a public hearing on the issue today.

Nebraska Congressman Mike Flood is optimistic about a federal housing bill. Flood said on Sunday that he expects President Trump to sign the housing bill into law. The 21st Century Road to Housing Act is designed to encourage more new home builds, and it puts limits on corporate investors who buy homes to rent them out. Trump canceled a signing of the measure earlier this month, noting that he wanted Congress to focus on a different bill.

A University of Nebraska football player is in trouble with the law. Running back Mekhi Nelson was arrested in Key West, Florida, for aggravated battery involving a pregnant woman. The 20-year-old Nelson was taken into custody yesterday. Nelson played in 12 games for the Huskers in 2025.