KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 7/1/26

Crews are battling a new wildfire in western Nebraska. The Fog Road Fire broke out this week on a property north of the South Fork Fire burn area. The fire had grown to an estimated 12-hundred acres as of yesterday, and crews are working to contain it.

Iowa's "Three Strikes" law takes effect today, creating a new point system for repeat offenders. House File 2542 requires anyone convicted of a Class C or D felony, after two prior felony convictions, to serve a minimum of seven years in prison without the possibility of parole. The law also increases the maximum prison sentence for habitual offenders from 15 to 20 years. The law is one of many new laws set to take effect July 1st.

The deadline for Nebraska residents to challenge their property valuations is passed. Yesterday was the deadline for taxpayers to file a Real Property Valuation Protest. Officials say protests will get sent to a county's board of equalization for consideration.

The Iowa Supreme Court rules that an executive can be personally named in a lawsuit against his company. The State of Iowa is suing Global Fiberglass Solutions, arguing that the company failed to clean up and recycle thousands of wind turbine blades after having been hired to do so by two major wind turbine companies. The state's lawsuit says, as a result, roughly 13-hundred blades sat in stockpiles for years at sites in Ellsworth, Newton, and Atlantic. The Iowa Supreme Court ruled that GFS executive Donald Lilly will be personally named in the case alongside the company.

A redevelopment project is underway in south Omaha. Construction has started on the redevelopment of the Plaza de la Raza. Plans call for the construction of a new amphitheater, play areas, green space, and public art along the west side of South 24th Street, between M and O streets. Construction is expected to last until next year.

Council Bluffs' 311 program is expanding. The program launched earlier this year as a way for residents to report homeless encampments. The program is now expanding to cover other issues including animal control concerns, high grass and weeds, potholes, and missed trash pickups.

Nebraska running back Mekhi Nelson is accused of aggravated battery involving a pregnant woman in Key West, Florida. Police say the incident happened at the Blue Flamingo Resort Key West just before 12 p.m. on Monday after an argument between Nelson and the woman turned physical, with him ripping her bikini off and scratching her body. The victim told officers that he also threw her phone across the room during the altercation. Nelson will be arraigned in court on July 9th.