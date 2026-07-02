KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 7/2/26

A large wildfire continues to burn in western Nebraska. The Log Road Fire broke out late last month on a property north of the South Fork Fire burn area. The fire had spread to an estimated 15-hundred acres as of yesterday. No injuries have been reported.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department says it's detected Jamestown Canyon virus in mosquitoes collected in Lincoln. This is the first time the virus has been identified in the state since 2024.The CDC says there have been no human cases of JCV in Lancaster County, and none have been reported in the U.S. so far this year. LLCHD said many people infected do not become sick. For people with symptoms, fever, headache and tiredness are common.

Nebraska's medical marijuana regulations are one step closer to taking effect. Governor Jim Pillen has approved the regulations drafted by the Medical Cannabis Commission as permanent. The signing of the regulations comes one day after Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers affirmed that the regulations met statutory and constitutional authority.

A U.S. Magistrate judge is throwing out parts of a lawsuit filed by associates of boxer Terence Crawford against Omaha city officials. The lawsuit was filed following Crawford's traffic stop last fall. In a filing yesterday, the judge ordered that claims against individual Omaha Police officers be dropped from the lawsuit. Judge Michael Nelson also dismissed three of the 10 counts from the lawsuit, including a violation of civil rights.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is cutting Hall County Rural Transit's budget by 27-percent. The board held a public hearing on the matter Tuesday morning, where seven residents spoke in favor of preserving the service. Though residents suggest paying more per ride could sustain the service, Hall County District 3 Commissioner Scott Sorensen says it would just "decrease the total amount of federal and state funds" that they're able to receive. The board will review its contract with Brown Transportation to determine whether costs can be reduced, or if they need to seek a new service provider.

A new e-bike racetrack in Louisville is open for business. The Log Yard Racetrack opened in late June. The operator of the track says he opened the facility in response to the problem of children riding e-bikes illegally on public roads.