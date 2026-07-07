KIOS FM Local News For Tuesday, 7/7/26

Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel is pleading guilty to wire fraud. Federal prosecutors alleged that Weitzel made unauthorized transactions from the Dodge County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 17 bank account for more than 45-thousand-dollars into his own personal accounts. Weitzel has since returned more than 40-thousand-dollars of the stolen money. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a 250-thousand-dollar fine when he is sentenced on October 1st.

Cook's village board has submitted a state of emergency declaration to the State of Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. This comes after Friday's severe storms that rolled through the area, with wind speeds coming in around 80-miles-per-hour.The storm caused damage to trees across the community that caused damage to several homes and buildings. Village officials are encouraging residents to submit any damages on the Johnson and Pawnee Counties EMA damage assessment tool online.

Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for four Iowa counties in the aftermath of severe storms. The disaster proclamation includes Jasper, Osceola, Polk and Story Counties following severe weather starting on June 29th.It activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Advocacy Program and allows state resources to be used in recovery efforts. The proclamation takes effect immediately and will remain in effect for 30 days unless terminated early or extended.

The YMCA of Lincoln is launching its Christmas in July campaign. YMCA officials say they met the needs of 14-hundred Lincoln area children last Christmas and the July campaign helps them build support months before the holiday season. People can donate to the campaign online on the YMCA of Lincoln website or at their local YMCA.

Omaha and Lincoln are among the least-stressed cities in the country. According to an Elevate Leadership study, Omaha is the least-stressed city and Lincoln is the second-least stressed city in the nation. Omaha received the top ranking for its low unemployment rate, strong job market and affordable cost of living. Lincoln got the second ranking due to its short commutes, college town energy and low cost of living.

Four Nebraska athletes are set to compete at the 2026 NORCECA Women's U21 Pan American Cup. Out of the 14 athletes, three Huskers and one Creighton Bluejay made the cut. Campbell Flynn, Manaia Ogbechie, Keoni Williams and Ayden Ames made the cut after finishing a training block in Columbus, Ohio. The event is scheduled from July 7th to July 12th at the Covelli Center.