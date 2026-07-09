KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 7/9/26

The USDA is approving a disaster declaration for Nebraska. The declaration follows Governor Jim Pillen's request submitted in connection with wildfires that impacted the state in March and April. The designation will allow qualifying farmers and producers to be considered for Farm Service Agency emergency loan assistance.

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers and officials from 46 other states are announcing a 45-million-dollar settlement with the company in charge of Cash App. Officials say the company Block told users that their money was safe and that the app functioned like a bank, even though it was more susceptible to fraud. Nebraska's share of the settlement is about 379-thousand-dollars.

Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel has resigned following his guilty plea to wire fraud. The resignation was effective at the end of the day Tuesday and was accepted unanimously by the Dodge County Board of Supervisors. Weitzel was up for reelection this fall and was running unopposed. Prosecutors allege he made unauthorized transactions from the county's Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 17 that totaled 45-thousand 500-dollars. Weitzel is scheduled to be sentenced on October 1st and faces up to 20-years in prison.

The Omaha Police Department is planning a guns and fireworks amnesty day. The event will take place on Saturday, August 8th from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The dropoff locations will be at 13605 Millard Avenue and at 5505 North 103rd Street.

Cass County drivers will have to go to a new location to get their vehicles inspected. Vehicle inspections will now take place at the new Cass County Treasurer's Office at 446 Main Street in Plattsmouth. Residents needing vehicle inspections are being asked to park in the lot north of the building.

The Levi Carter Park activity and sports complex in Omaha is nearing completion. Officials say the 115-thousand square foot complex is scheduled to be complete sometime in October. The 45-million-dollar facility is being funded fully through grant dollars.

Nebraska baseball has secured another arm to its team. Colton Williams, a left-handed pitcher out of Millard West in Omaha, announced his verbal commitment to the Huskers on Monday afternoon. Williams recently wrapped his junior season with the Wildcats in May, making six appearances and gaining a 4-2 record.

