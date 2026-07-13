KIOS FM Local News For Monday, 7/13/26

Nebraska is confirmed with 15 cases of cyclosporiasis, with the nationwide total just under two-thousand. The Centers for Disease Control reporting Nebraska's total, including four new cases this week. Michigan is the epicenter of the parasite outbreak with more than a thousand cases. Cyclosporiasis causes explosive diarrhea that can last for days or weeks if not treated. It's typically transmitted through fresh foods like produce, including lettuce and berries.

Nebraska leaders are remembering South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. Graham died Saturday night following a sudden illness at the age of 71. Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts says Graham was a strong advocate for freedom and a friend. Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer noted that Graham was a friend, colleague and tireless national security advocate.

Iowans may be driving the highest rate of abortions in Nebraska since 2008. According to recent data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, abortions increased eight-percent in 2025 over 2024.Abortions among Nebraska residents declined. The increase came from more out-of-state patients, especially from Iowa, where a six-week abortion ban took effect in 2024.

Iowa gained about eight-thousand new residents in 2025, mostly in metro areas. A new study shows while most rural counties continued to lose population, those who moved there are more economically established. Ben Murrey of Common Sense Institute of Iowa says people who are mid-career and higher educated are moving to non-metro areas, while younger and lower-income people are moving to the metro. The study shows only Dallas, Warren, and Wayne Counties grew by more than one-percent last year.

Ten people are injured following a crash near Mead. The head-on collision involving two vehicles took place Friday night at Highway 77 and County Road R. The victims were all taken to hospitals and the accident is under investigation.

Jordan Larson's professional volleyball career is continuing for at least one more season. League One Volleyball Nebraska announced Friday that the four-time Olympic medalist and team co-owner will return for the 2027 campaign. Larson initially announced her retirement ahead of the 2026 season on January 9th and played her final game on April 4th.She said she reversed her decision after reflecting on whether she was truly ready to step away from the game. The organization plans to unveil its full roster Monday.