KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 7/14/26

A group of residents is speaking out against a proposed data center in Cass County. Tanaska has optioned more than 13-hundred acres along Highway 75 for the project. Those against the proposal are concerned over its utility impact, water use and effect on nearby farmers. The Cass County Planning Commission discussed the proposed project yesterday.

Health officials are tracking cases of cyclosporiasis in Nebraska. The CDC says the gastrointestinal illness caused by the cyclospora parasite is spreading across the country with between one and 10 cases in Nebraska. The parasite can be found in unclean drinking water and food, and symptoms include extreme diarrhea, fatigue and nausea. Almost 60 Iowans have been infected with cyclosporiasis so far this year. Iowa Health and Human Services says 57 cases have been reported, with 55 of those cases occuring after May 1.Forty-nine cases were reported in all of 2025.About half of this year's cyclosporiasis cases have been linked to international travel. HHS says cases in Iowa have not been linked to the national outbreak or a specific food source.

Former Nebraska State Senator Brett Lindstrom is planning to run for governor. Lindstrom says his focus is on gathering enough signatures to appear on the November ballot. If Lindstrom gathers enough signatures, he would face incumbent Republican Governor Jim Pillen and Democratic challenger Lynn Walz in the November general election.

Governor Jim Pillen has ordered that all U.S. and Nebraska flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Senator Lindsey Graham. According to a preliminary finding, he died of a tear in his aorta. An official cause of death will be disclosed after more testing. Flags are to be flown at half-staff until July 18th at 6 p.m.

The Omaha Public Schools board is naming the future Omaha North School football stadium after a familiar face. Board members voted yesterday to name the stadium after Gene R. Haynes, who spent more than 50 years at the school and served as a teacher and principal. The 50-million-dollar project is expected to be open in the summer of 2027.

Nebraska football center Justin Evans is the highest-graded returning center in college football. That's according to PFF College, who says he was dependable throughout the course of the year, with 443 pass-blocking snaps and 355 run-blocking snaps. The organization also says that despite the offensive line unit struggling last season, he was "solid individually." Evans started in 13 games and only had three penalties called on him all season.