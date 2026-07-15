KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 7/15/26

The Salvation Army of Omaha is giving residents a chance to escape from the summer heat. Cooling centers will open today at Heritage Place at 3612 Cuming Street and at the North Corps at 2401 Manderson Street. Both cooling centers will be open through Friday.

A candidate for Nebraska's Second Congressional District seat is picking up a key endorsement. Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Omaha yesterday to campaign for Democratic candidate Denise Powell. Buttigieg and Powell appeared yesterday at Metropolitan Community College's Center for Advanced Manufacturing near 27th and Q streets.

The Sarpy County Commission is giving its approval to a settlement to a former criminal lead in the county attorney's office. Laurie Burgess sued Sarpy County last year for discrimination, claiming she was the victim of a hostile work environment. Burgess says she was demoted, targeted and forced to resign over administrative procedures she received no guidance on and was unfamiliar with. The county has approved paying a 580-thousand-dollar settlement to Burgess, who also alleged that the county attorney's office likes to terminate older employees toward the end of the career and replace them with younger attorneys.

A minimum wage approval is approved by the Omaha City Council. The ordinance is aimed at restoring minimum wage increases approved by Nebraska voters in 2022. The Nebraska Senate voted earlier this year to lower annual increases and establish a minimum wage of less than 15-dollars for the state's youngest workers.

The Omaha Public Power District is seeking input on where to put upgraded power lines and substations. An open house for the Bellevue Reliability Project took place yesterday at Bellevue East High School. The utility is planning to upgrade power lines and substations throughout the city. City officials say the project will help supply power to future businesses near a planned waterpark.

A patient from Iowa has become the first in the country to receive a quadruple organ transplant, including retransplanted lungs. Northwestern Medicine says 36-year-old Elizabeth Wehrle of Montezuma received two donor lungs, a liver, and a kidney. The transplants are related to complications from cystic fibrosis and chronic rejection of a previous lung transplant. Northwestern says re-do lung transplants are one of the most complex procedures in medicine.