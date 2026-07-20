KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 7/20/26

Nebraska residents are preparing for extreme heat. A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of the state today from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. The heat index could reach 110 degrees, and people are being warned that the hot temperatures and high humidity could lead to heat-related illnesses. Most of Iowa will be under a heat advisory today from noon until 8 p.m. The advisory will cover all of the state, with the exception of northeastern and eastern Iowa. Highs in the high 90s are expected, but the National Weather Service predicts heat index values of up to 105.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is expected to sign an executive order today. The order will suspend state tax incentives for large-scale data centers. The measure will also note the creation of a task force to propose new safeguards to protect the state's natural resources from data center use.

A candidate for Nebraska's First Congressional District seat is suspending his campaign. Nonpartisan candidate Austin Ahlman announced yesterday that he is suspending his campaign to be with his family after his father's cancer returned. Incumbent First District Republican Congressman Mike Flood will face Democrat Chris Backemeyer in the November election.

A candidate for Nebraska's Second Congressional District seat is getting a key endorsement. U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson was in Omaha on Saturday to campaign for Republican Brinker Harding. Johnson appeared at Wheatfields Eatery for a campaign breakfast, and he discussed expanding the Republican majority in the House.

U.S. Senate candidate Dan Osborn will officially appear on the Nebraska general election ballot in November. The Nebraska's secretary of state's office said that the Osborn campaign fulfilled the requirements to appear as a nonpartisan candidate on the ballot. Over six-thousand valid signatures were collected from registered Nebraska voters. The campaign returned completed petitions to the secretary of state's office on June 11th.

Omaha Public Works has adjusted traffic signals at 114th Street and West Center Road following a crash that killed two children. City officials said they heard from residents about ongoing safety issues at the intersection and made immediate changes. The traffic division implemented protected-only left turns all day, no more "permitted" left turns and ongoing monitoring. Meanwhile, additional charges are set to be filed against Tanner Hunt, the suspect accused in the July 9th crash. He's already facing charges of motor vehicle homicide and DUI and is being held on a ten-million dollar bond.

